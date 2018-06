WOODLAND — Pacific Gas and Electric reports 2,680 customers were without power in Woodland Monday.

At 7:26 p.m., around 470 customers lost power. Around 40 minutes later, just north of the first outage, 245 customers experienced an outage.

Around 8:30 p.m., 1,950 customers south of Main Street also lost power.

PG&E has sent crews to the outages and expects power to be restored by 11:45 p.m. at the latest.

Officials have not reported what caused the outages.