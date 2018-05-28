Event Honors Military Chaplains on Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Memorial Day is about so much more than having a three-day weekend.

"We wouldn't be enjoying a three-day weekend if it wasn't for all those great people who for over 150 years have been giving their lives for our country," Cordova Community Council Executive Director Shelly Blanchard said.

Hundreds of people gathered Monday morning to remember those who died in the line of duty and to hear from a group that is often overlooked -- military chaplains.

"I don't think a lot of people understand how many chaplains have died in war, what the chaplain service does," VA chaplain Mike Garren said.

Garren, Monday morning's keynote speaker, once served in the Air Force before becoming a chaplain.

"I served in the cold war and then I was out for 12 years and went back in after 9/11," he said.

Garren continues his service by speaking with veterans and their families at the Sacramento VA Medical Center.

"There is a lot of people, even people who are atheists, that just want somebody who has the time to sit down and listen to them," Garren told FOX40.

While the focus at Monday's event will be on the chaplains, Garren believes everyone should take a moment to honor those who should not only be remembered on Memorial Day, but every day.

"This is a day just to remember how good those folks were," Garren said. "And how important they are to the freedom of this country."