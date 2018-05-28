Museum of Forgotten Warriors Honors Its Late Founder’s Vision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINDA -- This Memorial Day weekend was a special one for the Museum of Forgotten Warriors in Linda.

The 6,000 square foot museum that began as Dann Spear's private collection was open for extended hours Monday.

For the first time in decades, Spear was not present. He died unexpectedly two months ago. But his wife and museum supporters are committed to keeping the museum operating.

Spear began collecting military memorabilia when he was 10 years old, eventually creating the museum dedicated to Vietnam veterans. But over the years it became much more.

The museum now houses collections of uniforms, arms, flags and other items from the War of 1812 to the current conflict in Afghanistan. It also has a collection of military vehicles and aircraft.

The museum takes in items that had special meaning to families but which are normally given away or tossed out by succeeding generations. His widow, Roberta Spears, says Dann believed his museum was not about war but about people and their stories.

Those who visit for the first time are amazed at the size and quality of the collection, which includes rare items.

The museum is normally open on Saturdays and by appointment for group tours and events. There is no admission charge, as per Spear’s wishes.