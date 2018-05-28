Officials Gear Up as Weather Heats Up and People Head to the Water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY -- The grill, the Stanislaus River and the smiles -- it’s the perfect recipe for enjoying this Memorial Day holiday.

With this week’s expected temperature spike, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Battalion Chief Eric Dehart reminds Jacob Myers Park visitors to stay healthy.

"Make sure we stay hydrated. Make sure from the moment we get up in the morning until we go to bed every night that we’re drinking plenty of water," Dehart said.

Families were also layering on the sunscreen Monday and sticking to the shade.

"I have three redheads, so I always have a bunch of sunscreen and water with me," said Oakdale resident Katrina Gilbert.

"Shade tent, lots of water and ice tea. That’s it," said Manteca resident James Steen.

Parents were also keeping an eye on their kids.

"I have two down there in life vests and then I told them they can’t go past their knees, you know, they have to stay," Gilbert told FOX40.

Chief Dehart also warns that even though the Stanislaus River looks inviting, wear a coast guard approved life vest if you're near the water's edge.

"We really don’t recommend people getting in the water," he said. "It’s moving too fast."

The chief adds that their water rescue team was ready because Memorial Day can be especially busy for firefighters.