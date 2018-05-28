Special Report: Agent Orange Widow Wins the Battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO HILLS -- An El Dorado Hills widow has spent years fighting for the Department of Veterans Affairs to recognize her husband's death was linked to his service in Vietnam.

It's a meaningful Memorial Day for Pegi Scarlett.

"Lot of tears were shed when this came out," Scarlett told FOX40.

For her, a piece of paper represents hard-fought recognition for her Vietnam veteran husband years after his death.

"I just think it's an honor, it's honoring him," Scarlett said.

John Scarlett was an army captain deployed to Vietnam in 1969.

In 2015, he lost his battle with the aggressive brain cancer, glioblastoma. That's when Pegi's fight began. She realized the cancer may have been due to exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam.

She began filing claims to get the VA to recognize the connection. At first, she was denied.

"I was very surprised, very surprised," she said.

Last month, she says the VA began paying her benefits and sent her a letter that read, "The veteran's glioblastoma was due to Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam."

For Pegi, it was a big step, but not a complete victory.

She helps run a Facebook group, which includes 430 other families of veterans with glioblastoma.

"They accepted responsibility. Now why don't they do it for all of them?" Scarlett said.

She's still fighting for them and this Memorial Day she honors her husband and all who served and sacrificed.

"It's also a day, I think, to remember those who did come home and have eventually died of conditions that were related to their service. And they don't get that recognition," she said.

Scarlett says the ultimate goal is to get the VA to put glioblastoma on its list of diseases that are considered to be a direct result of Agent Orange exposure. If that were to happen, widows wouldn't have to cut through all the red tape to get benefits.

FOX40 did reach out to the VA but has not heard back yet. Previously, a spokesperson said they were still studying the link between Agent Orange and diseases. Scarlett is very much involved in that process.