Visitors, Loved Ones Pay Memorial Day Tribute at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery

DIXON -- Thousands of headstones line the lawns at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.

"At one time, they wore the military uniform. They went out and sacrificed, went away to faraway lands, did difficult things that our country asked them to do," cemetery director James Mitchum said.

In a sea of stone, two markers belong to Tavia Grubbs' grandfathers, Kenneth Grubbs and Williams Masters. She felt so inspired by the display of heroism in Dixon that she wrote a song about it.

"I was so touched by the stones and the amount of respect and love that's paid to our veterans, and so I wanted to write something that paid tribute to that," she told FOX40.

Grubbs lives in Los Angeles but made the trip up to Northern California to sing her song, "Dixon," at the annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday morning. She says she couldn't ask for a better audience.

"The song was written for these people," Grubbs said. "I've always hoped that I could provide a service to them and play it for them and so it's really a dream come true to play this song at this location for all of these people that I love so much and that I want to honor."