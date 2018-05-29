27-Year-Old Winters Express Assistant Editor Killed in Crash

YOLO COUNTY — An assistant editor for a Winters newspaper died in a crash Monday in unincorporated Yolo County.

Around 10:30 p.m., a Toyota traveling northbound on County Road 99, north of Bardard Street, left the road. The car struck a tree and burst into flames.

On Tuesday, the Winters Express confirmed the driver of the Toyota was 27-year-old Julia Millon, one of their reporters.

“We are sad to report that our colleague Julia Millon passed away in an automobile accident late last night,” wrote Winters Express publisher, Taylor Buley. “Julia’s passing is a terrible loss for the Express and our community.”

On her Linkedin Millon wrote that she had been with the Winters Express for nearly three years. In 2012 she graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a degree in cognitive science. She also ran in ultra marathons and was a sports medicine intern during her college years, according to her profile.

CHP Woodland is investigating the deadly crash. If you have any information about the crash call them at 530-662-4685.