Belching Bovines: Seaweed Put to the Test to Reduce Harmful Methane Emissions

SACRAMENTO -- What cows are getting out of their systems when they belch is a problem.

Dr. Ermias Kebreab with the University of California, Davis Department of Animal Science says that problem needs to be solved.

"Methane is one of the greenhouse gas emissions, one of the greenhouse gasses," Kebreab said. "It is 26 to 86 times more potent than carbon dioxide.”

"Because most people think animals produce methane or release methane from the back end but actually it’s from the front end," Kebreab added.

Kebreab has a vision. He sees herds of dairy cows in pastures and barns across the American countryside, contently grazing on seaweed.

The red seaweed from Australia has a particular enzyme that curbs methane production in a cow’s gut when they eat it.

It’s salty, so to sweeten it up they add some molasses. Then it all gets mixed together with the cows' regular alfalfa.

Ph.D candidate Breanna Roque showed FOX40 a machine that sorts out exactly which gasses the cows are belching.

So far, it’s working. The cows getting the most seaweed are belching out the least methane, which is a big deal in California, where more than half of all methane emissions come from dairy cows.

But there’s one more test the seaweed eating cows have to pass. Do they produce as much milk with their new diet and is it as tasty? Researchers will be looking into that question, and doing taste tests, throughout the summer.