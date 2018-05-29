Suspect Dies after Being Shot by Deputy in Riverbank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- A man accused of trespassing on a Riverbank property where he used to live died Tuesday after he was shot by a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy.

Investigators say a little before 11 a.m. Armando Osuna, 51, was caught by his former landlord at Burneyville Road near River Cove Drive. The landlord told deputies Osuna was not allowed to be there and had been evicted about a month ago.

The property owner called deputies, who confronted Osuna as he refused to leave.

Osuna hit one of the deputies with a metal pipe, according to the sheriff's department. A deputy then shot Osuna in the upper torso.

"Deputies provided first-aid medical care. They also requested fire and ambulance to the scene," said Deputy Raj Singh.

He later died at a Modesto hospital. After he was hit by Osuna, the deputy was treated for a hand injury and has been released from the hospital.

Per protocol, multiple agencies are investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

