FBI: Reboot Your Internet Router

WASHINGTON -- The FBI is urging Americans to reboot their office and home internet routers to prevent them from being compromised by "foreign cyber actors."

"Foreign cyber actors have compromised hundreds of thousands of home and office routers and other networked devices worldwide," the FBI wrote.

These actors used VPNFilter malware to possibly obtain information and exploit devices.

Rebooting your router is as easy as simply unplugging it for a minute and plugging it back in.

"If you reset your router then it disconnects any connection to anything that the malware might be phoning home to," Don Vilfer said. Vilfer, a former FBI agent, owns the Sacramento-based computer forensics firm the Vand Group.

Vilfer says agents have linked the hacking back to a Kremlin-sponsored group.

"They've traced it back to Russian Military Intelligence, commonly known as Fancy Bear," Vilfer said. "That has compromised the routers."

The malware can allow hackers to see information as well as shut routers down remotely.