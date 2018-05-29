How to Get the “Royal Wedding” Makeup Look

The Royal Wedding has come and gone but Meghan Markle's makeup look is still a big topic among future brides. Simone is in the studio with Jennifer Jones from Blades and Brushes Studio getting a look at how to create the perfect barely-there bridal look.
List of Products Used in Today's Royal Wedding Look
Dior Skin Airflash Foundation
M.A.C Strobe Cream
Nivea Creme Moisturizer
M.A.C Fix Plus Pinklite Spray
NARS Liquid Blush
M.A.C Micronized HD Airbrush Formula
Benefit Bathina
Ardell Whispy Lashes
Lancôme Hypnose mascara
Benefit Benetint ( lip stain)
M.A.C Big Baby Plushglass