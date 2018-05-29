How to Get the “Royal Wedding” Makeup Look

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Royal Wedding has come and gone but Meghan Markle's makeup look is still a big topic among future brides. Simone is in the studio with Jennifer Jones from Blades and Brushes Studio getting a look at how to create the perfect barely-there bridal look.

List of Products Used in Today's Royal Wedding Look

Dior Skin Airflash Foundation

M.A.C Strobe Cream

Nivea Creme Moisturizer

M.A.C Fix Plus Pinklite Spray

NARS Liquid Blush

M.A.C Micronized HD Airbrush Formula

Benefit Bathina

Ardell Whispy Lashes

Lancôme Hypnose mascara

Benefit Benetint ( lip stain)

M.A.C Big Baby Plushglass