Marijuana Dispensary Known for Helping Sick Children May Be Forced to Close

Warning: The video below contains images that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- A Modesto marijuana dispensary is fighting for a second chance to stay open in the place where they made national headlines for their innovative treatment.

Teacher Mary Howell says she sees a difference between when her autistic son, Adam, is taking CBD, or the cannabidiol known as Jayden's Juice, and when he's being racked by violent tantrums.

Theresa Said believes Jayden's Juice is the difference between the year-old development of her autistic son clawing at his face, biting away bits of his own legs and crying for hours versus enjoying life.

"He just looked at me and he smiled," she said. "And he actually started taking and I usually have to prompt him to talk."

Dennis Hill is nine months past the life expectancy doctors gave him for Stage 4 liver cancer. They can't explain why he can sustain without pain meds, has no nausea and why his tumor markers have plummeted. He says it's all about what's sold at the Modesto dispensary.

Those are three patients' stories of thousands who were served by the dispensary Jason David started two years ago after crafting a CBD product to save the life of his own son Jayden, who has autism and is severely epileptic.

"The first day we gave him cannabis was the first day he ever went seizure free in his life," David said.

The state's switch to legal, recreational pot use at the beginning of the year meant David's thriving business was cast back into the permitting pool, vying for one of 61 open slots in Stanislaus County.

In an explanatory town hall, county administrators tell FOX40 hopefuls were warned the application process would be rigorous and judged by consultants outside the city. Those who didn't score 80 percent or higher wouldn't move on to the next phase. Jayden's Journey didn't make the cut.

"Our paperwork... no, it wasn't the greatest. They told us there wasn't depth in it," David said. "People are depending on me and that's what really hurts me the most."

Jayden's Journey had the last review appointment before the application deadline.

"We chose that position because we're working on a project in Canada too. We were the last appointment," David said. "So everyone else who had a previous appointment before us they gave back their paperwork to fix it. We never had a chance to fix our paperwork."

Thursday is the appeal deadline and the dispensary's lawyers are hoping to get the county to consider a revised application. The county has to consider if a redo would be fair to the other applicants. If the answer is no, retail operations will move to the Ceres location.