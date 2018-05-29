Maybe We Just Don’t Get It: The T-Shirt Shirt

Two shirts for the price of one is a good deal, right?
Well, what if that price was nearly $1,300?
Luxury brand Balenciaga has unveiled the latest in ridiculous looks — the T-Shirt Shirt.
Essentially, the T-Shirt Shirt is the shoulders of one shirt stitched onto another. According to Balenciaga’s product page, the wearer can rock the t-shirt with the button-down shirt draped in front, or wear the button-down with the t-shirt draped on their back — like a cape.
Naturally, the T-Shirt Shirt has drawn ridicule across the internet.
You may remember Balenciaga from selling out of these insanely hideous Crocs or introducing an enormous handbag that resembles an Ikea shopping bag.