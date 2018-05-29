Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

New Stockton Unified Superintendent: Dr. John Deasy

Posted 12:05 PM, May 29, 2018, by , Updated at 10:43AM, May 29, 2018

Dr. John Deasy is the new superintendent in Stockton and Paul got a chance to talk to him about this new challenge and what he hopes to accomplish in his new position.