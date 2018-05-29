Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Sacramento Pride

Posted 2:18 PM, May 29, 2018, by , Updated at 01:13PM, May 29, 2018


Now in its 35th year, Sacramento's Pride is the preeminent LGBTQ community Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community event in the region.  The 17,000-person festival produced by the Sacramento LGBT Community Center takes place Sunday, June 10, 2018 as our largest community engagement program of the year.  It is designed as a safe, welcoming, and affirming experience that celebrates diversity and commemorates the Stonewall riots that ignited the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

More info:
Sacramento Pride
June 10th
11am
Capitol Mall between 3rd and 7th Streets
(916) 442-0185
SacramentoPride.org