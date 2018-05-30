Bike Ride for Friedreich’s Ataxia

Simone is in the studio with Kyle Bryant and Sean Baumstark learning about Friedreich's Ataxia and an upcoming benfit to raise awareness for it.
Friedreich's Ataxia (FA) is a rare progressive debilitating neuromuscular disease that Sean and Kyle both have. Both participated in the "World's Toughest Bike Race"- Race Across America to bring awareness to FA and Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA) -- there's a documentary about it - theataxianmovie.com.
If you want to get involved and support FARA's cause, there will be a family-friendly bike ride on Saturday June 2. The ride has strong logistical support, fully stocked rest stops and post-ride food from Outback Steakhouse and Lazy Dog Restaurant.