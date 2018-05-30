Bills Would Provide Health Insurance to Some Undocumented Californians

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Health care and immigration, two of today's most contentious issues in politics, intersected at the State Capitol.

Two bills that aim to provide health care benefits to people living in California illegally both got a vote on Wednesday.

A Senate version of the bill would provide coverage to those 65 and older, while an Assembly version is for those aged 19 to 25. Lawmakers passed both bills Wednesday.

“Our undocumented community, whether you like it or not, is here. They’re contributing to our economy," State Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, told FOX40. "Let’s give them access to care so that we are cutting down the costs.”

Lara is one of the sponsors of SB 974. Despite criticism that the bill could potentially cost Californians billions of dollars, Lara argues that it actually saves money.

With health insurance, undocumented people could see a doctor regularly and prevent costly emergency treatment down the road.

“They’re gonna be able to take care of themselves and not wait until the last minute when their ailment has become much more acute and they end up in our hospitals," Lara said.

Sen. Ted Gaines, R-El Dorado, is among those critics.

“I’ve got lots of constituents who are complaining about high medical costs already," Gaines said.

Gaines argues the state should focus on making health care more affordable for its legal citizens.

“Citizens who are here legally. That ought to be our priority," Gaines said. "When we take a look at a state budget where California families are challenged.”

Studies show that as of 2017, just over three million Californians were uninsured. Of that number, 60 percent are living in the U.S. illegally.

Immigration activists at the State Capitol earlier Wednesday said, on a humanitarian level, that should change.

“They need more services and literally it is a matter of life and death for them," Lara said.