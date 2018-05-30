Simone is in the kitchen with chef Jose Mejia from Meritage Resort and Spa learning how to make almond milk at home and then use it for healthy smoothies.
How to Make Almond Milk at Home
-
One Tank Trip: Winters
-
Mother’s Day Brunch: Rice Crispy French Toast
-
Chinese Tariffs Could Have Major Impact on California Almond Growers
-
Healthy Lunches with Whole Foods
-
New Grandfather Shot to Death in Turlock
-
-
Suspect Arrested for the Murder of Turlock Grandfather
-
Mom Returns From Business Trip, Is Met With Son’s ‘Welcome Home From Prison’ Sign
-
Will Power Wins Indy 500, No. 17 for Car Owner Roger Penske
-
Large Warehouse Fire Destroys Stockton Family’s Home
-
Campaign Hopes to Bring Awareness to Dangers of Pot During Pregnancy
-
-
Couple Says Would-Be Homebuyers Smeared Feces, Caused $40K in Damage
-
Sex Offender Who Escaped Police after RV Pursuit Found Hiding in Railcar
-
The 15 Most Dangerous Human Foods for Dogs