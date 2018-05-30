Patton Oswalt Visits East Area Rapist Suspect’s Hometown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- There are those who gathered Wednesday who lived in fear of him.

"The holes are still in the house, you know, in the windows. The nails and the screws were put in there so he could not get the windows open," said Elizabeth Turk of Citrus Heights

There are those there who inherited that fear. Karen Bellantoni of San Jose said, "It's a story I've been following for years."

A crowd gathered into the back of a Barnes & Noble in Citrus Heights to discuss the book that details the dogged pursuit of the Golden State Killer by author Michelle McNamara.

"Screw you, man in a cage. We are all here to hold you accountable. No matter what, we are here to hold you accountable," said Jennifer Carole.

Carole lost her father to the subject of McNamara's book, "I'll Be Gone in the Dark."

That book was a work in progress, a passion that was intensely pursued up until McNamara died in her sleep two years ago due to an undiagnosed heart condition and ingestion of fentanyl and a cocktail of other prescription drugs.

Actor Patton Oswalt, the husband of the woman who described herself as a true crime addict, said she was obsessed with revealing the identity of the elusive and prolific criminal.

He was responsible for 12 murders, more than 50 rapes and over 100 burglaries. Authorities now say 72-year-old Joseph James DeAngelo is that criminal.

Known locally as the East Area Rapist and the Original Night Stalker to the south, McNamara dubbed him the Golden State Killer in a piece for Los Angeles Magazine.

Oswalt hired a researcher who'd worked with his wife and an investigative journalist to complete her life's work from her notes once she was gone.

"To kind of see other people stepping in and trying to follow that thread that she had and make sense of everything, it's really interesting," said Roseville resident Charlotte King.

"I'll Be Gone in the Dark" came to light in print form two years later. Two months after that, officers from a Sacramento-based task force cuffed DeAngelo at his Citrus Heights home, where the former police officer had lived quietly for years.

But while victims' relatives are thankful for the attention the book has brought among those who suffered, a few, like Carole, have issues with it.

"For some of us survivors, information in the book is inaccurate," Carole said. "So, in terms of republishing or doing something, is there an intention to correct those things?"

"Our publishers have good legal people who can go back and change these things," Oswalt replied.

While McNamara was never able to name DeAngelo, she did write directly to the Golden State Killer in a letter at the end of her book, describing officers coming to his door and writing, "This is how it ends for you," which is exactly what happened.