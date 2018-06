Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Darren is outside with Janna Hayes from the Bradshaw Animal Shelter getting to know a very unique dog, DeVito.

*DEVITO - ID#A739081

Shelter staff named me DEVITO.

I am a male, black Dachshund and Labrador Retriever.

The shelter staff think I am about 4 years old.

I weigh approximately 43.00 pounds.

I have been at the shelter since May 18, 2018.