KAST Academy presents “ Be our Guest”, a Dance concert inspired by Disney Music mix with today's hits. This dance concert will represent KAST Academy Dance studio dancers young and old. Beginning dancers to professional artists. There is something for everyone to enjoy!

More info:

Be Our Guest

Friday

Two shows 5:30pm And 8pm

2791 24th Street

(916) 752-9492

KastAcademy.com