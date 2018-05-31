FBI Hunts for Man Suspected in 11 Bank Robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- FBI agents say one man is responsible for 11 bank robberies all across the region.

The suspect conceals himself with just a baseball cap and sometimes a hood. He'll also disguise himself using sunglasses, and sometimes boldly without.

The robber has been photographed grabbing cash after handing notes to tellers in Auburn, Roseville, Rocklin, North Highlands, Yuba City and Citrus Heights. He started back on February 22.

Investigators say he's Caucasian with a stubbly beard, between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall and between 25 and 35 years old.

It's believed he last hit Saturday in Roseville at River City Bank. In that crime, as in all the others, he left the scene on foot.

While police haven't been able to get their hands on him, Steve Howard feels confident he would be able to if he saw the suspect commit a robbery.

"I'll get him. I would. I don't like people like that," he said.

If you recognize the robber or know anything about this crime spree, you're asked to contact your local police department.