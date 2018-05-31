FOX40 Candidate Profiles: Delaine Eastin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- On a Monday night at a pizza spot in Folsom, Delaine Eastin, one of the candidates running for California governor, broke bread before she spoke to a group of Democratic voters.

"I thought I was done with politics," Eastin told the group.

She’s the only female candidate among the top six. Her background is in education and she is the only woman to have ever served as State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

"You know what Mark Twain said, 'The problem with common sense, it’s not very common,'" Eastin said.

Eastin says it’s that lack of common sense, especially when it comes to education, that motivated her to run.

"I watched as the state was disinvesting again and again in education and many of the things I cared about," Eastin said. "There were just so many challenges that weren’t being addressed."

The state's monstrous housing crisis, Eastin says, is a problem that affects more than one group of people.

"Yes the homeless, but also young families," Eastin said. "People are working two hours from where they live. So we have to have a full court press to build more housing."

Eastin feels a background like her's is necessary to be the next governor of California.

"I’m the one candidate that’s been in local government on a city council, has been in the legislature and has been a constitutional officer," she said. "None of the other candidates have those credentials."

She hopes her message will inspire voters to see her as the right person for the job.

"Optimism is a political act and we have to stay optimistic," Eastin said. "We have to keep thinking about how we can work smarter, work better, do more to help the future."