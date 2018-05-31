Interested in learning more about strength training but not sure where to start? Join Inspired Wellness and come to learn the basics of strength movements that will help you achieve a lean, toned physique while having a positive effect on your metabolism. Led by health coach Emily Gerofsky, our first session will be a free strength training clinic at our studio on June 2nd, followed by the start of our “Strong Squad” series on Saturdays beginning June 9th.
More info:
Free Strength Training Clinic
Saturday
10am
Inspired Wellness
2724 24th Street
(916) 915-3487
InspiredWellness.com