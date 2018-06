PLACER COUNTY — Health officials say a Placer County resident who recently died tested positive for Hantavirus.

They believe the person contracted the rodent-borne virus at a home in the Lake Tahoe area where the resident lived and worked.

Rodents spread the virus through their urine, droppings and saliva. The virus can infect people when they breathe in air contaminated with the virus.

Officials do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public.