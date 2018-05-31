Sacramento Business Journal: Delayed 700 K Project Update

Simone is in the studio with Adam Steinhauer from the Sacramento Business Journal getting all of the details on the current state of the 700 K Project.
On Tuesday, developers received an extension of the term of existing tax exempt bonds and an issue of $22.2 million in new tax-exempt bonds to ensure the affordable housing portion of the project.
