SACRAMENTO — Police arrested a woman who picked up her children at school while she was drunk and belligerent.

After school Thursday, David Lubin Elementary School staff called 911 to report 35-year-old Jennifer Tinajero had driven off with her kids while she was intoxicated. Before she left, Tinajero argued with staff.

Officers went to Tinajero’s house and investigated the claims. Tinajero failed sobriety tests and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment.