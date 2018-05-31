Sacramento Pride Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join us for a dinner and show gala to kick off Sacramento Pride weekend! More than thirty years ago, bold visionaries created a haven where LGBT people could build community, find safety, affirmation, and lead healthy lives. The Sacramento LGBT Community Center has continued to play a central role in creating a region where LGBTQ people thrive. The Pride Awards annually recognize individuals and organizations whose compassion, innovation, generosity and community service create a safer, welcoming, collaborative, just community. Award recipients demonstrate their pride through both their work and in the way they live their lives every day.

Date: Friday, June 8, 2018 Time: Doors open at 5:00 p.m. Dinner and show begins at 6 p.m. Location: Unity Center at the CA Museum at 1020 O Street

$150 VIP Ticket, $125 Ticket, Buy a table for 10 for $1250!

More info:

Pride Awards

June 8th

5pm

CA Museum 1030 O Street

(916) 442-0185

SacramentoPride.org