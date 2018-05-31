Sleepy Driver Ends Up in Lake Tahoe

HOMEWOOD — Placer County Sheriff’s Office says a sleepy driver drove his truck into Lake Tahoe.

Deputies report the driver fell asleep behind the wheel. He sped off the roadway after trying to avoid hitting another car.

“Please don’t risk your health or the health of others by driving sleepy,” the sheriff’s office said.

The driver was not injured but his truck was half submerged in the water.

“There are people walking and recreating all over North Lake Tahoe,” said the CHP. “Take your time while driving and let’s have a safe summer.”