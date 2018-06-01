Autopsy Report for Stockton Toddler Released Months Late

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The long wait for a Stockton toddler's autopsy report has ended, but the concern about other possible delayed cases is growing.

Two-year-old Jaxson Love died in July 2017. His step-mother Chalsey Maynard is accused of abusing the boy, throwing him up in the air which caused him to land on his head, resulting in his death.

Brittany Gonzales, Jaxson's biological mother, thought the autopsy report would be completed in February. All that added time, Gonzales says, caused unnecessary anguish.

"My baby didn't deserve this," she said. "It's hard because it’s like I’m getting a little synopsis to what happened before everything happened because I didn’t have him in my care."

The autopsy report, which was completed two weeks ago on May 13, shows Jaxson died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso. His death was ruled a homicide.

“She said the reason why she did it is because she hated me but that is no reason to take it out on an innocent child," Gonzales said.

Gonzales says she was told the autopsy report would take as a long as six months. It took nine.

The judge overseeing the case demanded answers from San Joaquin County Sheriff-Coroner Steve Moore.

A spokesman for Moore said the coroner had nothing to do with Jaxson's autopsy and FOX40 would have to reach out to the pathologist who handled the report -- Dr. Susan Parson.

According to Parson's union representative, the actual autopsy was completed when Jaxson Love died.

Parson resigned in late 2017, alongside chief pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu, citing an unbearable work environment under Sheriff Moore.

"Prior to our resignations, Dr. Omalu and I did everything we could to complete all case work," Parson wrote in a letter to the district attorney.

Parson offered to complete 13 other autopsy reports, in addition to Jaxson's, as a contractor.

"The offer to complete these cases stemmed from not only my desire to follow through with my professional and ethical responsibilities but also in consideration of the fact that some of these cases were known to be homicides or suspicious deaths," she wrote.

Parson claims she did not receive any response from the county. In fact, Parson's union representative says there is still an outstanding grievance against the county regarding unpaid salary and benefits they still owe her from her employment with the county.

Gonzales says she just wants the coroner to answer grieving families' concerns.

"It's something that's not taken lightly," she said. "It's gotta stop."