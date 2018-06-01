He Saw a Lincoln School with No Playground, So He Raised Money to Build One

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN -- It was a busy morning at the Lincoln Christian Academy on Friday.

The community came together to build a playground, thanks to the dream of one local teen.

"I remember all my years playing on the playground with my friends, on all the local playgrounds we used to go on," James Thompson, 17, said. "Not having a playground here was just bizarre to me."

Thompson, who also goes by Jimmy, attended LCA until the 8th grade. Two years ago, on a tour of the school's new campus, he realized the school did not have a playground.

"I thought it would be really nice for me to go around, raising funds to build my little brother and his friends a playground," he said.

Thanks to support from the community, Thompson was able to raise $40,000 to build a new playground -- and the kids are helping build it.

LCA Principal Jennifer Tandy says Thompson's dedication is a testament to his character.

"It's something that our teachers and staff here really, really appreciate," Tandy said. "And the kids, even though they may not know what he sacrificed, they are certainly thankful to Jimmy for all that he’s done."