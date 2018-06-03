CHP: Driver Intentionally Rams U-Haul into Car, Injuring 3, Including Baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- The CHP reports a driver used a U-Haul to attack another driver Saturday afternoon in North Highlands.

What neighbor Tiffany Muldrow saw on Gilman Way shocked her.

"We see a U-Haul backing up and ramming a car and it continuously keeps ramming the car," Muldrow said.

Muldrow says a man was injured inside the other car. She says the U-Haul also hit a woman standing outside while she was holding her baby.

"He sent her flying backwards with her child," Muldrow told FOX40.

That's when the tight-knit neighborhood got involved.

"Us and a bunch of neighbors had to get together and push the fence to get the guy out of the car," Muldrow said.

Muldrow says her husband and two others forced the man out of the U-Haul.

"He told my husband while they were on the ground, he made that statement, 'I was trying to kill him. I want to kill him,'" Muldrow said. "But he also said, 'I didn't mean to hit her or her baby.'"

The female victim wouldn't speak on camera but told FOX40 her leg is fractured and her baby has some bumps and bruises. She also says the other victim is her boyfriend. He's expected to be OK.

The CHP says the situation arose out of a dispute between a landlord and tenant.

The driver of the U-Haul was arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators report he's still in the hospital.

Muldrow says she's just thankful no one was killed.

"It's something you would see on movies, or 'Cops,' or something, not outside your front door," Muldrow said.