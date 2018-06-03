Suspects Arrested for Stealing Premium Baseball Gloves After Being Pulled Over for Fake Registration Tags

VACAVILLE – Two men from Sacramento were arrested last week after allegedly stealing $2,805 worth of high-end baseball gloves from Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The suspects were originally spotted due to a very “cleverly” designed registration sticker.

The Vacaville Police Department states an officer around the Premium Outlets noticed a vehicle with what seemed to be forged registration tags. The vehicle tried to escape into a nearby parking lot but was eventually pulled over for a traffic enforcement stop.

The driver, 39-year-old Joseph Seeger, and passenger, 36-year-old Travis Quigley, were both found to have suspended driver’s licenses. Furthermore, Seeger was on Post-Release Community Supervision for a firearms violation in Sacramento, according to Vacaville Police. Quigley was on felony probation out of Placer County for conspiracy.

During a search of the vehicle, the officer found multiple expensive baseball gloves, all of which had the lacing cut in the area where a theft-deterrent sensor would be placed. The officer also discovered scissors and a magnet device in the vehicle. Neither Seeger nor Quigley could explain how they got the gloves and why they were cut in such a specific manner.

Vacaville police contacted local retail stores and found that Dick’s Sporting Goods in Fairfield had recently had a large number of premium baseball gloves stolen from them. Store employees had been working with other stores that had been affected by the same kind of thefts.

Surveillance video from the Fairfield location allegedly showed both Quigley and Seeger tampering with the gloves and taking them from the store without paying.

Both suspects were placed under arrest and charged with burglary and possession of stolen property. Seeger was also charged with violating his PRCS. Quigley was charged with violating his probation as well, according to Vacaville Police.