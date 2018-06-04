Caltrans Has An Idea to Fix the Yolo Causeway Congestion, But Drivers Have Mixed Feelings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- The Yolo Causeway is perhaps one of the most dreaded parts of the Interstate 80 commute.

"You're coming on the left side, you got to get to the right and nobody wants to let you merge in," driver Matt Mayfield said.

Drivers like Mayfield say it's only gotten worse.

"It's just crazy, I don't like the traffic," driver Russ Childs said. "I wish they would get it fixed."

Caltrans says that fix is coming, but likely not until 2024 -- at the earliest.

"Well right now we have three lanes in each direction, we're planning to add a fourth lane in each direction," Caltrans District 3 spokesman Gilbert Mohtes-Chan said.

The project will widen 16 miles of freeway from Solano County through Yolo County and Sacramento County, with a price tag of about $800 million.

The new addition may just be carpool lanes, and Caltrans is considering making the new lanes a toll road.

"Yeah, I don't like that idea at all," Childs said.

Some drivers feel an extra lane will help but others say, with all the growth in the region, only one extra lane won't be enough.

"It needs to be widened with a couple more lanes on each side," Childs said.

"Governor Jerry Brown is building that bullet train so, you know, instead of putting the money on the roads we're going to build a choo-choo train, which is just fantastic," Mayfield said.

Caltrans is looking for public input on the project at three meetings: