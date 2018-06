Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are a small business located in the heart of our city, Stockton. We are here to serve and beautify our community and it's people one piece/outfit @ a time! So let the FUN begin!

More info:

Lilou of the Valley Vintage

32 E Acacia St, Stockton

(209) 851-0434

Facebook: Lilou of the Valley Vintage

Instagram: Lilou of the Valley Vintage