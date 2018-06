AGUA DULCE (AP) — Authorities have lifted evacuation orders for homes near a wildfire burning northeast of Los Angeles.

Fire officials say the 1,400-acre blaze in the Agua Dulce area is now 30 percent contained.

*UPDATE*

Road closures/evacuations have been lifted with the exception of Anthony Rd north of Sierra Hwy.

We are happy that there were no reported injuries and no animals harmed in this fire.

Thank you to everyone who helped!🔥🚓🚒🚑🚁#StoneFire #AV411 #LASD #Palmdale #AguaDulce pic.twitter.com/2sdeG9tau1 — LASD Palmdale Stn. (@PalmdaleSheriff) June 5, 2018

Nine homes in the rural ranch area were placed under evacuation Monday afternoon. However, no homes or outbuildings have been damaged.

About 350 firefighters are battling the fire, aided by water- and fire retardant-dropping helicopters.

One firefighter was treated for a minor injury.