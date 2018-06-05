Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

LIVE BLOG: California’s June Primary

Posted 3:32 PM, June 5, 2018, by , Updated at 07:41AM, June 6, 2018

It’s election day in California.

Experts say between a packed gubernatorial race and the state’s unusual top-two primary system, it’s extremely difficult to predict the outcome.

FOX40 has profiled six frontrunners in the race for the governor’s office.

To view live results in real time once polls close, click here. For information on the status of your ballot, click here

Follow along with our live blog below, as we follow some of our regions most contentious races.

Ian McDonald June 6, 20188:36 AM

Sacramento County election officials say there are still 100,000 to 200,000 mail-in ballots left to be counted. It shouldn’t have much of an impact on statewide races but it could certainly change some local races.

Katelyn Stark June 5, 201811:25 PM

Republican Tom McClintock advances to November election in California’s 4th congressional district.

Katelyn Stark June 5, 201811:02 PM

Attorney General Xavier Becerra won his primary fight to defend the job he was appointed to last year.

Katelyn Stark June 5, 201810:57 PM

Republican Jeff Denham advances to November election in California’s 10th congressional district.

Katelyn Stark June 5, 201810:44 PM

Democrat Jerry McNerney advances to November election in California’s 9th congressional district.

Republican Doug LaMalfa advances to November election in California’s 1st congressional district.

CNN is reporting John Cox will advance to the November election for California governor.

Proposition 69 was approved.

Propositions 71 and 72 have been approved.

Polls in California have closed.

