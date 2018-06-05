LIVE BLOG: California’s June Primary

It’s election day in California.

Experts say between a packed gubernatorial race and the state’s unusual top-two primary system, it’s extremely difficult to predict the outcome.

FOX40 has profiled six frontrunners in the race for the governor’s office.

To view live results in real time once polls close, click here. For information on the status of your ballot, click here.

Follow along with our live blog below, as we follow some of our regions most contentious races.