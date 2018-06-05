LIVE BLOG: California’s June Primary

It’s election day in California.
Experts say between a packed gubernatorial race and the state’s unusual top-two primary system, it’s extremely difficult to predict the outcome.
FOX40 has profiled six frontrunners in the race for the governor’s office.
To view live results in real time once polls close, click here. For information on the status of your ballot, click here.
Follow along with our live blog below, as we follow some of our regions most contentious races.
Republican Tom McClintock advances to November election in California’s 4th congressional district.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra won his primary fight to defend the job he was appointed to last year.
Republican Jeff Denham advances to November election in California’s 10th congressional district.
"We have not yet heard from the people." – that from @PhillipsforDA, despite numbers that show him far behind incumbent Anne Marie Schubert in the race for Sac Co district attorney. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/9wJcMi8lF6
— Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) June 6, 2018
Democrat Jerry McNerney advances to November election in California’s 9th congressional district.
Republican Doug LaMalfa advances to November election in California’s 1st congressional district.
Right now @PhillipsforDA is behind this closed door at state Dem party headquarters…sending the Sac Co Dem Party chairman to speak for him, saying Anne Marie Schubert's acceptance speech was 'premature.' @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/ENI5Xyikhi
— Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) June 6, 2018
CNN is reporting John Cox will advance to the November election for California governor.
Proposition 69 was approved.
Propositions 71 and 72 have been approved.
The @AP reports Democrat Gavin Newsom has advanced to November election for governor in California: https://t.co/XPn6NBMCpG
— FOX40 News (@FOX40) June 6, 2018
Ballots arriving at the Amador County Elections Office. A number of polling places in this county ran out of ballots. Higher turnout than expected. The registrar went around delivering additional ballots herself. pic.twitter.com/tZJVhs3DJa
— Dennis Shanahan (@dennis_shanahan) June 6, 2018
First unofficial report of election night in San Joaquin County shows Pat Withrow with a sizeable lead against incumbent Sheriff Steve Moore. An update is expected at 10 tonight. pic.twitter.com/mKWqZJMEui
— Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) June 6, 2018
He's behind in the early numbers…. but @PhillipsforDA still optimistic, greeting supporters and chatting policy @DemCalifornia HQ watch party. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/xRICLfDi6H
— Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) June 6, 2018
The @AP reports Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein wins California primary in re-election bid for fifth full term in Washington: https://t.co/XPn6NBMCpG
— FOX40 News (@FOX40) June 6, 2018
Polls in California have closed.
This is all from the drive-up drop box in front of Sacramento County’s Voter Registration & Elections Office in South Sacramento. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/eCtVmxpaF5
— Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) June 5, 2018
More than 30,000 vote by mail ballots have been received and will be counted and reported in San Joaquin County, the registrar of voters says. pic.twitter.com/VyF7a3uDGD
— Kay Recede FOX40 (@KayRecede) June 5, 2018
Sacramento County election officials say there are still 100,000 to 200,000 mail-in ballots left to be counted. It shouldn’t have much of an impact on statewide races but it could certainly change some local races.