Money Advice for Graduates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many high school and college seniors will receive hundreds of dollars in graduation gift money this month. Paul is in the studio with Johnny Gottstein President & CEO of Gott Professional Insurance Services chatting about what they should do with the extra cash.

What should students, and their parents, know to help spend (or save) their money wisely?

It depends on what the student plans to do after graduation. Will they be going to college? If so, the parents and the student might consider trying to figure out the total expenses and determine a budget. One approach is to use gift money to pay for one thing, such as books, a laptop or the fees that go along with college costs.

If they don’t already have a checking or savings account, should they? What about a credit card?

It might be good for parents to have conversations with the graduate about proper use of money.

Teach basic principles of money management. For instance, if considering a checking account that’s linked to a debit card, talk to your son or daughter about overdraft fees and teach them how to balance a checkbook.

With credit cards, it can be important to talk about paying them off every month – or considering a charge card that doesn’t allow them to carry balances month to month.