More Than 118,000 L.A. County Voters’ Names Omitted from Rolls After Printing Error

(KTLA) -- A printing error resulted in more than 118,000 names missing from Los Angeles County voter rolls during Tuesday's primary election, according to the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

the registrar's office is emphasizing that all registered voters who are affected by the error can cast provisional ballots that will be counted, if valid.

A total of 118,522 voters' names have been excluded, affecting 1,530 of the county's 4,357 precincts, according to an afternoon statement issued by the office.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and concern this has caused," said Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan in the statement. "Voters should be assured their vote will be counted."

All poll workers have been told to ensure voters are given a provisional ballot and inform them their votes will be counted, officials said.

Throughout the day, voters complained to KTLA of problems at the polls.

Another voter told KTLA that he, his wife and adult daughter were all excluded from the rolls at their polling place in Arcadia.

"We have been registered voters at the same address for many years and have never failed to vote in an election," he wrote, saying his neighbors were affected too. "This is completely unacceptable."

That Arcadia voter said he filed a complaint the California Secretary of State's office.

Mike Sanchez, a spokesman with the registrar's office, confirmed the problems earlier in the day but said details were unclear.

The office was "still following up on how widespread the issue may be," Sanchez said at the time.

Provisional ballots were being issued to affected voters under normal procedure, Sanchez said.

A provisional ballot is a normal ballot placed inside of a special envelope before being put into the ballot box, according to the California Secretary of State website. The ballots are counted after an additional verification process that takes place after election day.

A provisional ballot tracker on the L.A. County registrar's website allows voters to confirm the ballot was cast, Sanchez said.

On average, according to the registrar, 85 to 90 percent of provisional ballots are determined to be valid and counted.

There were 5,149,461 people registered to vote in L.A. County as of May 21, according to the state's latest statistics, meaning about 2.3 percent of voters were affected by Tuesday's printing error.