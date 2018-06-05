Where to Watch FOX40 News During the World Cup

Posted 1:57 PM, June 5, 2018


Prepare yourself for a night of dancing at the Sacramento LGBT Community Center’s 10th annual Q-Prom for LGBTQ+ youth and their allies.  Please join us for a night of laughter, music and dancing!  This event welcomes over 700 LGBTQ youth ages 13-20 to a safe, fun, and authentic prom night at Sacramento State University Ballroom on Saturday, June 30, 2018 from 7 – 11 pm.  Wear your best neon lights themed outfit, glam it up, or come as you are!  We are just happy to share the fun with you.  Advance tickets are $10 online or at the Center; $15 at the door and include entry to the event, light snacks, desserts, and refreshments.  If you are in need of a free or reduced cost ticket please email our Youth Programs Manager at Jesse.Archer@SacCenter.org.  We aim to ensure a safe experience for everyone so there will be zero tolerance for drugs or alcohol.  Nobody is turned away for an inability to pay.

More info:
Q Prom
June 30th
7-11 pm
CSUS University Union Ballroom
SacCenter.org/Q-Prom