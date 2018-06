STANISLAUS COUNTY — Authorities in Stanislaus County arrested a woman under bizarre circumstances early Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s department says the woman was so drunk and lost, she pulled over to pee outside.

But, unbeknownst to her, she was peeing at the main entrance of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department parking lot.

She was detained by deputies who witnessed the incident.

The woman was evaluated and arrested for DUI.