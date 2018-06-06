Infant Dies, Several Injured after Multi-Car Crash on I-80

WEST SACRAMENTO — An infant died after he was injured in a four-car collision Saturday on Interstate 80 in West Sacramento.

Around 4:40 p.m., a 90-year-old man driving 65 mph rear-ended a Kia Forte on I-80 just west of Reed Avenue. The Kia was pushed into a stopped Lincoln and a Toyota, according to the CHP.

The 1-year-old boy in the Kia was transported to a local hospital with major injuries. He later died, according to officials.

Three other people involved in the collision were injured, including the 90-year-old driver. He sustained moderate injuries and was hospitalized.

The CHP could not say what caused the man to crash into the Kia but did report neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the collision.