Noah Phillips Not Conceding to Schubert in District Attorney Race

SACRAMENTO -- Although it was a low turnout with about 17 percent voter turnout according to the county, it was considered one of the more contentious local races this year, who would be the next Sacramento district attorney and so far it seems like a runaway for incumbent Anne Marie Schubert who is holding a commanding lead over Noah Phillips.

Since it was last reported, the current Sacramento County DA had 63 percent of the vote to Phillips 36 percent.

This race was put into the spotlight after two key events: the officer involved shooting death of Stephon Clark, which Schubert had been criticized for her slow response and the arrest of a suspect in the East Area Rapist case. Some credit Schubert’s work during the investigation to leading investigators to the suspect.

Phillips also had his own controversy.

The democratic nominee was tied to a slue of allegations of misconduct during a murder trial last year and tied to lewd and racist emails.

Both campaigns gathered among their supporters Tuesday night but early on in the evening after the first round of results, only one campaign seemed to have momentum.

Schubert pretty much gave an acceptance speech early on.

The Sacramento county democratic party chair called Schubert’s celebration premature.

Around 10 p.m., Phillips got up to the podium not to give a concession speech but instead offer hope to his supporters by saying the fight isn’t over.

It’ll have to be quite the turnaround for Schubert at this point but the remaining votes will be counted will be counted Wednesday morning.