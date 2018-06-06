Students Step into the Curiosity Cube

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELVERTA -- Alpha Middle School in Elverta is known for its academics and its baseball squad. From the outside, the school looks like any other but something different is making the campus stand out.

That's where the Curiosity Cube comes in.

"We wanted something fun and bright and colorful where we could pique someone's curiosity," Curiosity Cube coordinator Kaely Zeiser.

The pink and green shipping container is teaching kids about science through interactive learning.

"You know we are a small district. We don’t have a lot of funds, so we try to be more creative and think outside the box," teacher Franklin McBryde said.

Now students are putting down the books and thinking inside the box.

"It gets a little boring flipping through pages and you’re not really touching through microscopes and stuff," student Edgar Gomez said.

Along with their Alpha Middle classmates, Gomez and fellow eighth-grader Jaxon Byrd are learning about what makes up the human body.

"I was here last year and I was really excited for it to be here again because I learned a lot with the 3D printer and all the cells you get to look at," Byrd said.

The cube is also incorporating new technology in how they teach science.

For two years, MilliporeSigma has taken the teaching container around the country to elementary and middle schools free of charge with the goal of inspiring the next generation of scientists.

"What we really want to do is introduce some science and new technology to students to hopefully spark their curiosity," Zeiser said.

The Curiosity Cube will be at the Boys & Girls Club in Sacramento on Friday and the Powerhouse Science Center on Saturday.