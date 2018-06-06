UPDATE: Van with 14 Show Dogs Inside Stolen from Redding Parking Lot

Updated June 7, 2018 11:30 a.m.: The Redding Police Department says the van and 14 dogs were found.

Police say the dogs appear “safe and sound.”

REDDING — A van full of show dogs was stolen from a fast food parking lot Wednesday in Redding.

Fourteen dogs, including rat terriers, golden labrador retrievers and rottweilers, were inside the white 2018 Dodge ProMaster cargo van when it was taken, according to the Redding Police Department.

The van has the Washington license plate BKD2048. There is a Seattle Seahawks sticker on the van and a number 12 on the rear window.

Police posted images of the suspect, who appears to be a Caucasian man who is bald.

If you have any information about the van’s whereabouts or the suspect call 530-225-4200.