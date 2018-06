Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is outside with Bobby Mann from Front Street Animal Shelter getting to know McDoggins -- a cute, 2-year-old German Shepherd mix who needs a home.

MCDOGGINS - ID#A552923

My name is Mcdoggins and I am a neutered male, brown and black German Shepherd Dog mix.

The shelter thinks I am about 2 years and 1 month old.

I have been at the shelter since May 22, 2018.