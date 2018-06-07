CHP and Ford Teaching Driver Safety with Drugged Driving Simulation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- The California Highway Patrol and Ford are working together to teach students the dangers of driving impaired through their Driving Skills for Life Program.

The program puts young drivers behind the wheel in a controlled course as they wear a "drugged driving suit" that simulated being under the influence of marijuana.

The students will also perform basic tests walking in a straight line or catching a ball -- all while wearing the drugged driving suit.

The drugged driving suit was designed by Ford to help provide education beyond what new driver's courses provide.

AAA describes this time of year, or the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day, as the 100 deadliest days for teens and young adults.

CHP officers as well as insurance and safety leaders will also be on hand to discuss the effects of impairment on a driver's ability to operate a vehicle safely.

Authorities will also go over the consequences for arrest.