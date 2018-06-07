John Cox Lays Out Game Plan Ahead of November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Two days after his primary election victory, John Cox has his sight set on November.

The Republican candidate for governor says he’s ready to show the people of California why they should pick him over his opponent, Gavin Newsom.

"I am going to try to focus people on the positive things that we can do in California if we have better management," Cox told FOX40. "I am interested in repealing the gas tax. I’m interested in reducing the tax burden and the restrictions that government imposes. We’ll have a good debate about which way this state should go."

They are two candidates with a very different vision.

With less than six months to until the general election, Cox says he plans to take his message on the road, informing those who aren’t familiar with his agenda.

"When more people get to know me, the real me, not a caricature, they actually get to know me, in general, hopefully, they’ll like what they see," Cox said.

Cox welcomes a visit from the commander in chief to help him do just that.

"He’s the president of the United States," Cox said. "He’s got the biggest bully pulpit in the world. He’s going to attract a lot of attention."

Trump's support has attracted attention from Cox's opponent, who’s one of the president's top critics. But Cox says that criticism is all a distraction.

"Donald Trump didn’t create the housing crisis, or the gas tax, or the sanctuary state, or our water problems, or the schools that rank 45th in the nation," Cox said. "Gavin Newsom and the Democrats are responsible for the ills."