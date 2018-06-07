Lava Consumes Escalon Couple’s Dream Hawaii Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCALON -- Watching lava continue to devastate parts of Hawaii has been difficult to watch for many, but for one Escalon couple the eruption destroyed their future home.

It was a home they say was perfect in every way and on Memorial Day what was once their future paradise was consumed by lava.

"We were pretty shocked when all of a sudden earthquakes, cracks, fissures all opened up and there was lava in Leilani," said Kathy Morgan. "It was just amazing. We really didn’t think our house would actually be taken though."

Escalon-natives Kathy and Gene Morgan had purchased their retirement home on the island six years ago and after living there for at least four months out of the year, planned to live there full time once Kathy retired in four years.

Instead, they went back to the island last Thursday to say goodbye to their dream home they had been at just weeks prior.

"We were able, tender mercy, to get in down one of these streets and come around on Friday and come in, see the last little section of our street that was left and kind of throw our keys in the lava and say our goodbyes," Kathy Morgan said.

Kathy Morgan said it provided closure to the home they’d put their entire retirement savings into. Then a rainbow emerged as they said their final goodbye.

"It all got taken away but we figure the Lord must have a plan in this and we have to hold onto hope," Kathy Morgan said. "We can’t go backwards and we can’t get it back, and we have to look forward."

The Morgans say the sense of community is amazing on the island and they have spent the last week volunteering at evacuation centers and kitchens, helping others who they say have become their family.

"We figured that way we can maybe help make a difference and bring hope to other people, and it helps us get through what we are going through as well," Kathy Morgan told FOX40.

Outside of a few things their friends were able to save, the Morgans plan to start over. It’s something they never thought would happen but it won’t stop them from living in paradise.

The Morgans plan to file a claim for their home and will remain in Hawaii for another two weeks before returning in September to continue to help with recovery efforts.