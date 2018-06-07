Mae is outside with Kaiser Permanente health educator Kathleen Huntley and Sophie learning how parent can keep their kids physically active over summer break.
Summer Activities for Kids
-
Summer Safari Kids Day Camp
-
Florida Dad on a Mission to Teach Kids with Autism to Swim
-
Water Balloons Instead of Bullets, A Stockton Man’s Movement to Help End Violence Among Teens
-
Kids Learn What it Takes to Become a Firefighter at Roseville Fire Camp
-
Nickelodeon is Bringing Back ‘Double Dare’…For Real
-
-
Modesto Group Puts $60,000 Toward New Playground
-
Kids Get Taste of NBA Life with Kings Coach Joerger
-
Great Outdoors Week: Shadow Glen Riding Stables
-
University of Oregon Student Found Dead During Fraternity Trip at Shasta Lake
-
Father Drowns Saving Twin Daughters in Atlantic Ocean
-
-
‘Sesame Street’ Sues Makers of Raunchy Puppet Comedy ‘The Happytime Murders’
-
Stockton Gets Grant to Bring Rowing Machines to Schools
-
$53 a Day: N.C. Teacher Posts Paycheck on Facebook to Draw Attention to Teacher Pay